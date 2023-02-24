Captain America, played by Chris Evans, is one of the most loved Marvel characters on screen and to bid goodbye to it was really tough. Evans’ Steve Rogers passed down the mantle to Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, aka Falcon. In the Disney+ web series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, we saw him in his suit and with the shield. It looked pretty good on him, and it looks like Mackie shares the same thought about himself as he recently expressed his take on the new Captain America costume.

The changing of suits plays a vital role in films, especially in the superhero genre. It is very much tied to one’s identity. In the case of Mackie, too, fans saw a costume that suited his personality. Let’s find out what the actor has to say about it.

In a recent interview with Josh Horowitz on his podcast, The Happy Sad Confused. The new Captain America Anothny Mackie spoke about his superhero costume, and it mainly makes one part of his body look ‘delicious’. Anthony said, “I’ve had about four costume fittings, and the round brown is looking delicious in the spandex, baby. That’s all I’ma say. Yo, Horowitz, that’s all I’ma say… The round brown gonna make you as happy as peanut butter and jelly on a summer day, baby. You know what I’m talking about? Mm, mm, mm, yep.”

The host followed with whether he wanted his suit tighter, “You’re just asking for it to go tighter? A little less?” To which Anthony Mackie replied, “No, no, I mean, I’m talking about straight solo shots. As I go running by the camera, it’s going to be [down] here. You know what I mean?”

Horowitz even dragged Batman’s iconic n*pples into the conversation. For the unversed, when George Clooney played the role of the caped crusader, his suit had n*pples, so this was in reference to that. The host remarked, “Yeah, it’s like the whole Batman n*pple thing all over again, but now it’s– yeah.” Mackie said, “That’s it. This time, it’s not about diameter. It’s about radius.” The suit he spoke about in the interview is for the New World Order movie.

Let’s jog your memories a bit as to why Anthony Mackie is focused on the a** part! In the Avengers: Endgame, in one scene, Chris Evans’ Captain America was seen appreciating his own rear-end, and that generated quite a lot of hoot in the theatres.

Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order, starring Anthony Mackie, is scheduled to release on May 2024.

