The Kardashians are one of the most well-known families across the globe. Be it cause of their reality shows or the personal life of the family’s ladies – Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner or Kendal Jenner – this family is always in the headlines. Today, it’s Khloe who made the news.

As per a recent media report, the mother of two has been slammed with a lawsuit by her former household assistant, Matthew Manhard. Read on to know the claims made by the former help and what the Good American co-founder’s reps have to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per a TMZ report, Khloe Kardashian has been slapped with a lawsuit by Matthew Manhard over claims that he was fired after taking a leave of absence following a leg injury and unpaid dues. For reference, Manhard began working for the KUWTK star in 2019 and says that upon resuming work in November 2022 he learnt of the termination. In the court document obtained by the publication, Manhard called working for Khloe a “total nightmare.”

In his lawsuit, Matthew Manhard claims he told Khloe Kardashian that he was unable to work due to a leg injury he sustained in May 2022. He added that when he returned to work six months later in November, his role was terminated. The former assistant further claimed that the KUWTK star kept him so busy with work that oftentimes he couldn’t take his legally required breaks. He also added that she skirted paying him overtime even though he often worked 12-hour days.

In response to this, Khloe’s reps told the publication, “It’s unfortunate to learn that a former employee would choose to go this route. Matthew was properly classified and compensated for his role.” They added, “Toward the end of his employment, he was on a leave of absence for an extended period of time and the role eventually needed to be replaced.” They concluded by stating, “We will not tolerate false accusations and will prove that this is a frivolous lawsuit.”

Let’s wait and see what this Khloe Kardashian lawsuit results in.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Kim Kardashian Says “Do Not Talk To Me About” Kanye West & Shuts Paparazzi When Asked About Ex-Husband’s Reported Battery Incident

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News