Khloe Kardashian is a popular American media personality and socialite. She rose to fame in 2007 after Keeping Up with the Kardashians became a popular show. The show has documented her personal relationships for years. But did you know how she lost her virginity? Scroll down to know more.

Back in 2016, Khloe opened up about the romantic milestones of her past in a cheeky new post on her website and app, appropriately titled, “Just the Tip: My First Time.” The reality star then recalled losing her virginity to an older 18-year-old guy at age 14–she felt “disgusted.”

As reported by People magazine, Khloe Kardashian, on her website, wrote “It was on a family vacation in Hawaii when I was 12 or 13. The teenagers were allowed to be out until 10 p.m. and we were in an arcade where the hotel kids hung out. I remember I kissed some guy there and I thought I was so cool and so grown up. I don’t remember the boy and I can’t tell you anything else about the experience.”

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then revealed she had s*x for the first time at age 14. “It’s not funny to lose your virginity! It’s weird and you’re scared and it hurts and you don’t know what will happen,” she wrote of the encounter, noting that her male partner was older and definitely not a virgin. Khloe Kardashian continued, “I don’t really remember it hurting but I do remember that I just wanted to get it over with. You definitely don’t have an orgasm your first time. I didn’t for the first few years!”

Khole Kardashian also shared the details of her first big breakup – a mortifying situation that left her stranded alone at the airport. After unceremoniously moving from Los Angeles to Atlanta, Kardashian wrote that the boyfriend in question asked her to fly out to visit him.

“My dad warned me not to go, but I did. The guy NEVER picked me up from the airport!!! He never showed,” she explained. “I got a voicemail from him and he said, ‘I’m sorry. I can’t do this.’ I was 17, in Atlanta, with no money or credit cards.”

Luckily, Robert Kardashian Sr. swooped in to save the day, getting his then-teenage daughter a hotel room and a return flight the next day. “My dad and I never ever talked about it again. He knew how heartbroken and embarrassed I was, and I’m so thankful that he never said, ‘I told you so.’ ”

