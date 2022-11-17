The Kardashians tv show has gained massive popularity in no time as it depicts the exciting and topsy-turvy lives of the Kardashian family including Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kris, and Kylie along with their past and present partners. As the latest episode of the show recently surfaced online, it depicted Khloe Kardashian speaking her heart out about her life post Tristan Thompson’s paternity drama.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson parted ways last year after the latter’s paternity scandal came into the picture and took the internet by storm. They recently welcomed their second baby together via surrogacy while they co-parented their daughter True. The scandal began when it was revealed that Tristan Thompson had another baby with Maralee Nichols.

As per US Weekly, the latest episode of The Kardashians depicted Khloe Kardashian expressing her feelings by revealing that she doesn’t do amusement parks while adding that they weren’t suspenseful at all. She went on to add that she doesn’t even watch horror films while referring to her life as one horror movie.

“I don’t do amusement parks. I don’t like things that are suspenseful. I don’t watch horror movies. I am good. My life is a horror movie,” Khloe said.

Furthermore, Khloe reflected on how she was focussing on being confident and positive. She said, “I am that f—king bitch. I am confident. I am strong. I am sexy. My f—king waist is snatched. I am in a f—king corset. I got this. I can’t breathe in this thing, but I got this.”

On the other hand, she was seen talking about her nervousness during big events and added how wearing sunglasses was a security blanket for her.

“I don’t feel comfortable right now. I really don’t,” she told the cameras about her custom look for fashion’s biggest night. “My sunglasses just make me feel like I am blocking everything out. It is a security blanket for me. I just feel safer — I don’t know how to explain it,” Khloe stated.

