Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose-Depp has finally broken her silence on the Amber Heard case. In fact, The King actress has explained the reason behind the silence rather than addressing the case. Since the high-profile case started and ended, many people, be they fans or celebs, have voiced their opinions on it.

Several came out in support of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, while a few were for Amber. Even though the defamation trial is long over and the verdict is out in favour of Depp, the legal drama between the two continues. The Aquaman actress appealed the verdict, which was followed by an appeal from JD as well.

Coming back to the point, through the trial, Johnny Depp’s daughter Lily Rose-Depp, whom he shared with his ex, Vanessa Paradis, remained silent. Many hounded her over the same. Now, the actress has finally addressed the issue and talked about why she chose not to speak up about the Amber Heard case.

While speaking with Elle Magazine, Lily Rose-Depp said, “When it’s something that’s so private and so personal that all of a sudden becomes not so personal … I feel really entitled to my secret garden of thoughts.” Johnny Depp’s daughter added, “I also think that I’m not here to answer for anybody, and I feel like for a lot of my career, people have really wanted to define me by the men in my life, whether that’s my family members or my boyfriends, whatever.”

“I’m really ready to be defined for the things that I put out there,” she added. Besides talking about her silence on the Amber Heard case, Lily also addressed the debate on nepotism. Not just Johnny Depp, but even her mother is an actress.

“The internet seems to care a lot about that kind of stuff. People are going to have preconceived ideas about you or how you got there, and I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part,” Lily Rose-Depp said.

