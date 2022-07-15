Ever since ex-IPL Chairman Lalit K Modi announced his love for former Miss Universe and actress Sushmita Sen, the internet has gone berzerk. Several netizens were taken by surprise by their announcement. Amidst this, KRK has now made a wild claim on Twitter.

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamal Rashid Khan is well known for picking up fights with Bollywood celebrities and insensitive remarks against actresses. He never fails to spark controversies with his tweets. Now he took a dig at the former Miss Universe.

KRK took to Twitter and claimed that Sushmita Sen will beat Sanjay Dutt if asked about her unofficial boyfriends. He wrote, “If you will ask about unofficial boyfriends of #SushmitaSen then she will defeat Sanjay Dutt by far.”

Take a look at his tweet below:

If you will ask about unofficial boyfriends of #SushmitaSen then she will defeat Sanjay Dutt by far.🤪😁 — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 14, 2022

However, this is not the first time he took a dig at the couple. Yesterday, the former Bigg Boss contestant took a swipe at Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi.

Soon after KRK’s tweet today, netizens jumped to defend Sushmita. While some called out KRK for his sexist tweet, some backed the actress saying it’s her life. A social media user wrote, “Good for her!” while another wrote, “Yeah good for her. I wish I had half as exciting life.” A third social media user tweeted, “She is a millionaire (dollar). She doesn’t need his money. Anyway. Her life. His life.” Here are some of the netizen reaction to his tweet:

What’s with this shaming a woman for living her life the way she chooses to? https://t.co/IEldmkpAfo — Grouchy Maxx (@softgrowl) July 15, 2022

What is wrong in that? Her life her matter. If sanjaydutt is called stud then why to shame for sush? #SushmitaSen — Meeraj (@meerajrules) July 14, 2022

Who the hell are you to comment. Can you have a sensible conversation with Sushmita . I bet you can’t even look at her with your size. Tu hai kaun pehle — Tzar (@Tzar_55) July 15, 2022

Good for her! — AD the III (@medusaflower) July 14, 2022

She is a millionaire (dollar). She doesn’t need his money. Anyway. Her life. His life. — JanataJanardan (@HackIsBack12) July 14, 2022

Yeah good for her. I wish I had half as exciting life. — SHAK (@shakomatic) July 15, 2022

So??? Why are you so excited about it?? — The Gift of Magi (@khulla_sahi) July 14, 2022

Angoor khatte syndrome to krk — Pallav Mehta (@Pallav1969) July 15, 2022

It’s her life! — Mitali Patel (@mitalidpatel) July 14, 2022

What is wrong in that? Her life her matter. If sanjaydutt is called stud then why to shame for sush? #SushmitaSen — Meeraj (@meerajrules) July 14, 2022

Still sanjay dutt is called as a stud then y this lady has to be put down and ppl like uh do this shit ! Have some shame — pandithere (@pandithere1) July 14, 2022

Mind your own business IDIOT — Vijay Valecha (@valecha_vijay) July 15, 2022

Previously, Lalit Modi took to social media and shared a series of photos featuring his ladylove Sushmita Sen. He wrote: “Just back in London after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.”

Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. 🥰😘😍😍🥰💕💞💖💘💓. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure pic.twitter.com/WL8Hab3P6V — Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) July 14, 2022

In another tweet, the IPL founder clarified that they aren’t married but just dating each other. “Just for clarity. Not married – just dating each other. That too it will happen one day,” read his tweet.

