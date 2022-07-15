Last evening was a shocker as we learnt about Sushmita Sen now dating IPL founder Lalit Modi. This came as a surprise to many who were hoping that she was still working out her relationship with Rohman Shawl. Netizens have now found a Twitter conversation between the latest lovebirds in town back from 2013 amd are having a field day. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

A quick recap, Sushmita met Rohman at a fashion show back in 2018. The duo struck the chords in no time and love was in the air. They were together for 3 long years and fans were expecting them to announce marriage soon. However, earlier this year, the actress confirmed their split on Instagram. They were spotted together even after that and fans took it as a hint of reconciliation.

Advertisement

Little did anyone know that Sushmita Sen has already moved on and is now seeing someone else. Lalit Modi broke the internet when he shared their intimate pictures on social media and confirmed that they’re dating. Many were even speculating if it was a post announcing marriage but he clarified that they’re in early stage of their romance.

Amid it all, an old tweet of Lalit Modi from 2013 is now going viral. He had written, “Okay I commit ‘@thesushmitasen: @LalitKModi you are too kind. However, promises are meant to be broken, commitments are honoured. Cheers love. Here is to 47.]

To this, Sushmita replied, “Gotcha 47.” He reacted to it and wrote, “Reply my SMS”

As soon as the tweet came to notice, netizens began their meme fest and joked how Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi’ romance started from there.

“Umeed kabhi nahi chodni chahiye,” a comment read.

“It all started from here. Never give up attitude of Lalit Modi is commendable,” another joked.

Some even trolled Sushmita Sen for being unfair to Rohman Shawl and shamed her for the same.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns’ Disha Patani Will Set Your Hearts Racing With Her Short White Dress She Wore For Her Film Promotions

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram