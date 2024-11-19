Once upon a time, Sushmita Sen and Rohman Shawl were the ‘It’ couple of Bollywood. The two also had each other’s backs and expressed their love on social media while dating from 2018 to 2021.

The couple parted ways in December 2021; however, Rohman stayed close to Sushmita, and the two have often been spotted together after their break-up, leading to reconciliation rumors. However, Sushmita later revealed that she had been single for a while, and Rohman confirmed that he continued to be just friends with the actress.

Rohman Shawl Says He is Still Friends with Sushmita Sen

Sushmita Sen appeared on Rhea Chakraborty’s podcast a few months ago, revealing she had been single for at least two years. The statement confused fans, as she had often been seen with Rohman and her daughters in the previous few months.

Rohman Shawl has now opened up about his relationship with Sushmita, disclosing that he considers her a friend and looks up to her. In an interview with Zoom, the actor-model said, “When I met her, I realized she is even more amazing than what is shown.”

“I was a fan, but now I am a ‘pyaar wala’ fan. I saw the hard work she puts in. I am the biggest fan of her mind. She knows what is going on around her. We are still friends because I look up to her. I want to learn all of this from her.”

Rohman Addresses How Exes Can Be Friends

Further discussing how he manages to stay friends with his ex, Rohman said, “People talk about exes being friends, but if you don’t have anything in common to talk about, how can you be friends?”

The model also discussed how he finds comfort in Sushmita, saying. “We are dal-chawal, there’s a comfort, we understand each other completely, and we don’t care what people think or talk about. I don’t get into that. I can’t explain my relationship to people, but we both understand each other, and that’s enough for me.”

In an earlier statement, Rohman had been asked about Sushmita claiming she is single, to which he replied, “Voh toh six saal se saath mein hai. Isme naya kya hai? (We have been together for six years. What’s new to this?) We have always been friends, and that will always continue. We share something special, and that is also visible.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Dhoom 4: Jhoothi Shraddha Kapoor Joins Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor & We’re Guessing Who Might Replace Abhishek Bachchan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News