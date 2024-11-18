It is not a hidden fact that Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film was marred by several controversies. This also led to the release date of the movie being affected. The movie was supposed to be released on September 6, 2024 but was postponed as a result of not getting a clearance from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC). Now, the movie has gotten a new release date wherein it will be released on January 17, 2025. Here are 3 reasons why this news comes as a huge breather for the fans.

1- Kangana Ranaut’s Hard Work At Stake

It is not a hidden fact that Kangana Ranaut has put her sweat and blood to this project. The movie Emergency marks her second directorial feature film after Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. She has also revealed mortgaging almost all her assets while making the movie. Amid this, the struggle for the movie’s release might have come as an unwanted blow for her. However, she can truly breathe a sigh of relief now.

2- Controversies Surrounding The Film

Ever since the trailer of Emergency came out, the movie was immediately grappled in a lot of controversy. Despite getting an initial release date in September this year, the Shiromani Akali Dal accused the Kangana Ranaut starrer of allegedly portraying the Sikh community in a bad light. The trailer of the movie reportedly caused a huge uproar in Punjab wherein it was also accused of allegedly twisting some historical facts. The SAD sent a notice to the CBFC demanding a stay on the movie’s release which led to its release date getting postponed until January next year.

3- Ample Time For More Hype

With Emergency getting postponed, there will be an added time to regenerate the hype of the movie. The film also marks Kangana Ranaut’s first release after beginning her political career. The January 2024 box office window looks without any stiff competition for now barring Pushpa 2 and Baby John. Hence, if the political biographical drama is indeed well-made, it might also break Kangana’s dry spell at the box office.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood news!

Must Read: Dhoom 4: Jhoothi Shraddha Kapoor Joins Makkaar Ranbir Kapoor & We’re Guessing Who Might Replace Abhishek Bachchan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News