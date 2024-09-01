Kangana Ranaut has been on a promotional spree talking about her upcoming film Emergency. But the latest reports suggest that the film might get postponed indefinitely. The period political drama was scheduled to arrive in theaters on September 6, 2024. However, according to reports, the film will not arrive on the said date!

Emergency Plot

The official synopsis of the film says, “Based on true events that unfolded in 1975. The chronicles incidents that took place under the leadership of Mrs Indira Gandhi, one of the most Powerful Women in Indian History.” Directed by Kangana Ranaut, the film has been a topic of dicussion and debate since the past few days.

Reports suggest that Kangana Ranaut‘s film has not been granted CBFC certification after the growing unrest due to the portrayal of Sikhs in the film, and it all started after the trailer depicted Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, leader of the Khalistan movement bartering a deal with Indira Gandhi to offer votes and support in exchange of a separate Sikh state.

A report by Indian Express quoted, “According to sources within the CBFC, certification ‘can and may take more time’ due to the ‘sensitivity of the issue involved,’ indicating that clearance could be delayed and may not happen in time for the film’s initially announced release date of September 6. “We have nothing to do with the film’s release date. That has been announced beforehand, before the granting of certification.”

Box Office Boon In Disguise?

However, this postponed release date might be a boon in disguise for Kangana Ranaut’s box office performance since the film was arriving a day after Thalapathy Vijay‘s GOAT. This would have majorly impacted the box office opening of Emergency, which now might be saved.

A Bright Chance – October 2?

Meanwhile, the team can target October 2 as the new release date of Emergency since it is currently vacant, which might help Kangana Ranaut with a much-needed box office push for the film. However, the new release date for the film has not yet been decided.

