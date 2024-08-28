The buzz surrounding Thalapathy Vijay’s upcoming film The Greatest Of All Time, also known as GOAT, has been increasing with each passing day. The movie went through censoring and attained a 2-hour and 59-minute runtime. However, the latest reports suggest that GOAT has undergone re-censoring, increasing its runtime.

Yes, you heard that right! The Thalapathy Vijay starrer underwent a re-censoring, and an extra five-minute footage was added to The Greatest Of All Time. This has led to the renewed runtime of GOAT being a whopping 3 hours, 3 minutes, and 14 seconds. This has resulted in GOAT being Thalapathy Vijay’s second-longest film in his entire filmography. However, do you know which movie still is the longest film of his career? We are talking about his 2012 comedy flick Nanban.

S Shankar helmed Nanban. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, it also starred Jiiva, Srikanth, Ileana D’cruz, Sathyaraj, and Sathyan in the lead roles. Interestingly, the movie was a remake of the Aamir Khan starrer blockbuster Bollywood film 3 Idiots. The Tamil film also received a lot of love and was a massive hit at the box office. Nanban’s runtime was 3 hours and 8 minutes.

Meanwhile, talking about The Greatest Of All Time, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer is touted to be a science-actioner flick. It has been directed by Venkat Prabhu. The Kollywood star will be seen in a double role in GOAT. The much-awaited film also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Prabhu Deva, Laila, Jayaram, Sneha, Ajmal Ameer, and Vaibhav in the lead roles. GOAT is all the more remarkable for all the fans of Vijay since it will be his second-last outing at the box office before he pursues a full-fledged political career. The film is made with a budget of a humongous 300 crore. It was first announced in May 2023 as Thalapathy 68. It will be interesting to see whether fans make this movie a box-office success.

