There has been much speculation about Ileana Dcruz’s relationship status. This finally puts an end to speculation. Ever since she announced her pregnancy back in 2023, people on the internet have been eagle-eyed to find out all the details they can about her significant other. The Do Aur Do Pyaar Actress has finally revealed the status of her relationship with Michael Dolan.

The subject of Ileana’s relationship is a salacious one, with fans and media on the lookout to find out the details of her very private personal life. In a new interview with a portal, D’cruz is now opening up about her pregnancy and her relationship. While the news of her relationship with Michael Dolan is not new, the exact status of whether or not they were married was still not clear.

But Ileana finally revealed subtly, that her married life is going well. Even though Ileana D’Cruz didn’t discuss Michael Dolan during the interview, the actor was visibly emotional when asked about his support. She said, “Married life is going beautifully,” as she talked lovingly about her life with Michael. D’cruz continued, “It’s difficult to pinpoint my favorite thing about him. I’ll have to give this some serious thought because it seems like the moment I think of a solution, something else comes along and gets in the way the next day.”

The actress who made her film comeback after years, said, “He’s seen me through my worst times, my absolute worst times. He has seen me through some of my best times as well. He’s just been constant from day one. He has been this constant support of love, and he’s just been consistent. Weirdly, it is exactly like the dialogue from Do Aur Do Pyaar, he shows up every day.”

The two welcomed a little baby boy Koa Phoenix Dolan on August 1, 2023, and got married last year, as per a 2023 report, right after announcing the pregnancy.

Ileana D’cruz stars in the recently released romantic comedy Do Aur Do Pyaar, which also stars Vidya Balan, Pratik Gandhi, and Sendhil Ramamurthy.

