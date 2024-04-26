It had been quite a few years since there were any major IPL scandals, and we are returning to the past. Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has been summoned again about the 2023 IPL Illegal streaming case. But she is not the only one; Sanjay Dutt, Badshah, and Jacqueline Fernandes were some of the names dragged into the filing. Here’s everything you need to know about the IPL Streaming case.

Copyright cases and cases of infringement are not that rare in this industry, but the Indian Premier League is one of the most sought-after products or events. Owning the rights to which is crucial for monetary gain and fair use. Viacom 18 currently owns the rights to stream the matches on Jio Cinema.

Tamannaah Bhatia Summoned By Cyber Cell

Actor Tamannaah Bhatia has been called in by the Maharashtra Cyber Cell regarding the purported promotion of streaming Indian Premier League (IPL) games on the FairPlay app, a spinoff of the Mahadev online gaming and betting app.

The Maharashtra Cyber Cell has already recorded statements from singer Badshah and the managers of actors Sanjay Dutt and Jacqueline Fernandez. The authorities have urged Tamannaah to appear before the Maharashtra Cyber Cell on April 29, 2024.

What Is The Illegal IPL Streaming Case?

According to a report in TOI, in December 2023, Viacom18 filed a formal complaint alleging that they were the rightful owners of the intellectual property rights (IPR) to stream Indian Premier League games. Despite this, the betting app was illegally streaming the matches on the Fair Play platform.

Due to this, Viacom18 lost more than Rs 100 crore. Many celebrities, including Tamannaah, Sanjay Dutt, Badshah, and Jacqueline Fernandez, were summoned for questioning after filing the first information report. An employee of the betting app was taken into custody in December of 2023.

The actors were called in because they were purportedly endorsing and promoting the FairPlay app. The app was illegally broadcasting the 2023 IPL matches.

Viacom 18, the exclusive broadcaster of the well-known cricket tournament, did not grant permission for the app to be used. The purportedly illicit streaming caused enormous losses for the media conglomerate.

Ranbir Kapoor & Shraddha Kapoor were also summoned in the Betting App Case?

This is not the first time celebrities have been dragged in this case; previously, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor were also called in by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to promote the Fairplay app, a subsidiary of the Mahadev betting app.

But they have not been called this time, and their names have yet to appear. There has been no official statement from Tamannaah Bhatia or her representation.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates!

Must Read: Mahesh Bhatt Doesn’t Believe “Only S*x & Shah Rukh Khan Sells” In Bollywood Anymore: “S*x Has Lost Its Allure…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News