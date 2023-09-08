Tamannaah Bhatia is now a shining star in showbiz who recently united the entire nation making everyone groove on her hit number ‘Kaavaala’ from Rajinikanth starrer ‘Jailer’. Previously, she made us all submit to her prowess, serving some sultry looks in the Netflix anthology ‘Lust Stories’ wherein she co-starred with beau Vijay Varma. Not to forget her impeccable acting chops in Prime Video’s ‘Jee Karda’. All in all, Tamannah has been a power-packed performer on every front, proving her mettle pan-India delivering box office numbers while also garnering critical acclaim.

Tamannaah began her acting career with the Hindi film ‘Chaand Sa Roshan Chehra’ and then forayed into Tamil and Telugu cinema starring as the leading lady. But it was the Baahubali franchise that brought the actor nationwide fame in which she featured alongside Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and Anushka Shetty among other South bigwigs.

Just around the time Tamannaah was rising to superstardom, it was reported that she had a fallout with Baahubali helmer SS Rajamouli, with the reason being that some of her scenes were chopped off which left her utterly disappointed. The actor’s fans were also agitated over the same and even took to Twitter back then to call out the makers of the magnum opus. While Tamannaah played a pivotal role in Part 1 of the film, she appeared in a blink-and-miss appearance in Baahubali: The Conclusion, leaving her fans dissatisfied. Some reports also suggested that Tamannaah was unhappy with such short screen timing in the film and had been maintaining a distance due to the same from SS Rajamouli.

However, Tamannaah set the records straight in an interview later, insisting that she was grateful for the opportunity she was given. “This is the imagination of somebody who is very jobless. I am and will always be thankful to Rajamouli sir for casting me as Avantika. This news is baseless and I am very happy that I worked on this film,” she said.

Despite Tamannaah denying feud rumours, there was no reply from SS Rajamouli, and it left fans disheartened.

Nonetheless, the film proved to be a turning point in Tamannaah’s career, and we cannot wait to see what more the actor has in store for her fans.

