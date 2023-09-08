Bollywood super star Shah Rukh Khan’s much anticipated movie ‘Jawan’, directed by ace Tamil director Atlee was received by South Indian fans to a rousing welcome.

In Thiruvananthapuram ,Chennai and other cities of south India, the movie opened to full house. Shah Rukh Khan playing the dual role of a police officer and a thief In a 2 hour 49 minute movie has thrilled the masses.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fans of Thalapathy Vijay, the Tamil superstar has also given a rousing reception to the SRK movie as the director, Atlee has made three back to back hits with Vijay in ‘Theri’ , ‘ Mercel’ and ‘ Bigel’.

In several theatres across Tamil Nadu, fans welcomed the opening of Jawan by pouring milk over the cut-out of Shah Rukh Khan.

Nikhil .R.S, an Engineer who opted to watch the Hindi version of the movie from Thiruvananthapuram’s Aries theatre while speaking to IANS said that the movie would be a super duper hit in South. He, however, added that the “script could have been more tightened especially the scenes involving Vijay Sethupathi,” who plays the principal villain in the movie.

Another South Indian actor Nayanthara is playing the crucial role of lady lead in Jawan and was impressive. Deepika Padukone playing an extended cameo role has a huge screen presence in the movie.

Priyamani, Yogi Babu and other actors have also played extremely well in the movie.

Muruganandan. M. R, a businessman from Alwarpet in Chennai while speaking to IANS said: “The movie is a big hit and I watched it in the first show itself. The movie is extremely good and Atlee proved himself that he is an ace film-maker in all languages.”

For more updates on Jawan, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Jawaan Twitter Review Hails Shah Rukh Khan’s Film As ‘Paisa Vasool’! Netizens Hint At Blockbuster Box Office Opening As They Add, “Dying To Watch It One More Time”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News