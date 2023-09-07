The much-awaited movie of the year, Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan has finally been released. All the King Khan fans were waiting eagerly for this film and finally today they were able to witness the SRK magic on screen. While the official box office reports will be revealed soon, the fans have already declared Jawan as a ‘blockbuster’. Social media is buzzing with Jawan reviews, tweets and photos shared by the SRKians.

But amid all these, it seems there is yet another good news for the fans as we feel that there can be a sequel to Jawan soon. Yes, you read that right! Well, the ones who have already watched the film might understand the logic behind this. So, the makers of Jawan have quite intelligently dropped a hint about Jawan 2 in the concluding scene of the film.

In the last scene, Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the character of Azad in the film, takes on the role of a saviour in the narrative, Sanjay Dutt, who plays the role of Madhavan Naik, appears in an extended cameo and the film shows the two stars discussing about another mission. Azad received a letter from Madhavan Naik and he mentions that it is another mission. So, what is this new mission?

Now that makers have smartly ended the film at that point, it hints that Jawan 2 will unravel the mystery of this new mission. However, that’s something which only Shah Rukh Khan or director Atlee can only confirm. But, fans would undoubtedly be supremely excited if there is a sequel to Jawan as they truly want to enjoy more of King Khan and of course, Thalapthy Vijay.

Meanwhile, just a few days back, when Shah Rukh Khan was asked about Jawan 2 during his AskSRK session of X, formerly known as Twitter, the ‘Dilwale‘ actor had wittily responded saying, “Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo…Bache ki jaan loge kya?”. So, now that there is no official announcement all we can do is wait!

Pehle yeh waali toh dekh lo….bachche ki jaan loge kya??!! #Jawan https://t.co/4E5vVXSnQ4 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 3, 2023

For the unversed, directed by Atlee, Jawan features SRK in the lead role alongside Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sunil Grover, Sanya Malhotra and Sreejeta Bhattacharya, with Deepika Padukone in an extended cameo. Given that the advance bookings for Jawan have started with tremendous response, the film is expected to take a flying start on its opening day.

