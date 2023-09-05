South Korean entertainment has become our daily dose of drama. Our genre has shifted to the Korean zombie apocalypse; we crush over Korean actors, and we cannot stop getting butterflies in our stomachs while watching Korean rom-coms. As Shah Rukh Khan is known as the king of romance and Badshah of Bollywood, Lee Dong Wook often gets called the SRK of K-world. And it’s not wrong. Let us prove that to you!

Today, we have stumbled upon an edited video clip that has been surfacing on the internet for quite some time, where the social media user gave an alternative if Dilwale was made in the Korean version. Interesting enough? Scroll ahead to check it out!

As shared by ‘myeditscorner’ on the Instagram handle, it showed if Rohit Shetty’s directorial Dilwale was made in Korean, who would have featured as whom. It showed Lee Dong Wook (who is popularly known for K-dramas like Goblin, Touch Your Heart, Tale of Nine Tailed) as Shah Rukh Khan’s Raj and Song Hye Kyo (who is currently enjoying the success of her series The Glory) as Kajol’s Meera. It kind of seemed like the perfect fit.

Not only this, but the video also showed Song Kang (popularly known for Love Alarm, Sweet Home and Nevertheless) as Varun Dhawan’s Veer. On the other hand, Song Kang’s Nevertheless co-star Han So-hee was featured as Kriti Sanon’s Ishita from Dilwale.

Check out the clip here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 말리하 💫 (@myeditscorner)

As soon as the video started to go viral, netizens shared their views in the comment section. One wrote, “Leave all the characters but song Hye kyo as Meera😫🤌💯 perfect”

Another fan mentioned Lee Min Ho to be the perfect fit for Shah Rukh Khan’ Raj & wrote, “Lee min ho as Raj 🤝🌝”, “Lee min Ho is the SRK of K World.”

“Who are you, reading my mind and heart with an x-ray machine? SRK and LDW would be the 2 loves of my life!!!!” Another comment was read.

One fan penned, “But lee dong wook as raj best 🥺❤️❤️❤️”

“Now this edit has my heart 😭❤️ I loved it soooooo much 👏👏👏👏”, another fan commented.

Yes, this video will be living rent-free in my mind as well. What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

