BLACKPINK Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun recently went public with their relationship. Post the big reveal, many were quick to jump to the conclusion and said Ahn Bo Hyun lucked out, insisting Jisoo is one precious girl. We agree that Jisoo is the popular one in the relationship, but we also know Ahn Bo Hyun is the man of her dreams. A gentleman through and through, Ahn Bo Hyn once revealed he goes all out in love, and it’s the sweetest confession ever.

Jisoo and Ahn Bo Hyun are making us all believe in love all over again. While most idols and actors refuse to address dating rumours, the couple went all out and made a sweet declaration of love, breaking all the K stereotypes. BLINKS have also welcomed the positive change with open arms. However, some obsessive fans are still in denial, and often attack Ahn Bo Hyun saying he is banking on Jisoo’s fame.

We can’t disagree that Ahn Bo Hyun is new to popularity, but his recent projects have been a major hit. The actor bagged minor roles in critically acclaimed dramas Descendants of the Sun and Her Private Life, and then turned antagonist for ‘Itaewon Class’. Despite not being the leading man, Bo Hyun was so convincing in his villain era that viewers could not help but submit to his potential. His acting chops then helped him bag leading roles in Yumi’s Cell and the recently released See You In 19th Life.

Ahn Bo Hyun has always been a man who has high values for culture and traditions and seeks the same from his partner. The actor once went on to share He goes all out in love. The actor keeps his partner included in every aspect of his life, sharing everything with that person from challenges to joys, and avoids keeping secrets. “I’m the type who wants to do everything I can for that person and treat them well, the type who goes all in,” he said.

Ahn Bo Hyn also revealed his ideal type and said, “Respecting the elders and having good manners, that’s my ideal type. Not only respecting their parents but being respectful to all elders in general,” he said. Jisoo ticks all those boxes and we can now finally agree that they are a match made in heaven.

