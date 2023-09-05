Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet’s alleged romance has been making the rounds of social media for a long time now, and it seems the rumoured couple is finally ready to take things to the next level as they get spotted together enjoying Beyonce’s Renaissance Tour concert in Los Angeles and it’s probably the first time they have been seeing spending the together in public. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, the dating rumours of Kylie and Timothee started in April this year; prior to that, the model and mother of two was in a relationship with Travis Scott, and they have been going steady as of now; with this, things have gained more solid ground dismissing false news claiming they had broken up.

Pop Crave, on their official X account, which was previously Twitter, shared a video clip from Beyonce’s LA concert, a part of her Renaissance World Tour and in that clip, Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner could be seen cosying up with each other. Kylie is seen wearing a strapless dress with his hair tied up in a chic hairdo and has a few loose locks over her face. She accessorised her look with a pair of gold hoop earrings. Her arm candy beau and the talented actor sported an all-black ensemble with a matching baseball hat as he took small puffs of his cigarette.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet were all smiles and giggling in the clip, proving how much of a good time they were having. Kendall Jenner could also be seen accompanying the love birds at the concert. The netizens were obviously excited about this spotting, and they took their remarks to fill the comment section of the post.

Many thought they looked cute together as they wrote, “Cutest”

One of the users wrote, “Having the time of their life”

Another wrote, “I love the chemistry ” and, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off”

There were people who were upset over Timothee’s smoking at Beyonce’s concert, and one of the users wrote, “So nasty for smoking at a Beyonce concert in public”

Another non-Kylie-Timothee shipper wrote, “What a terrible match”

Followed by one saying, “They look like they are just friends.”

And “He’s too young for her”

Check out the viral clip and the reactions to it here;

Timothèe Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour in LA tonight. pic.twitter.com/n1zhCKYuQZ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 5, 2023

