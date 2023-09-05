While the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe is busy chalking out a path that makes the Multiverse Saga as lucrative as the Infinity Saga, one movie that if sitting right at the top to do that job, or is at least promising stars with the new storyline is Deadpool 3. Ryan Reynolds Merc With A Mouth is making his MCU debut and with him opening is a big Avenue for many other old characters to walk in. Not just Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, but news is that many X-Men members are making their MCU debut. Even Ben Affleck was as Daredevil till the last update.

Yes, you heard that right. Ben, who has now probably ended his run as Batman in the DCU with what is being called his final appearance as Bruce Wayne in The Flash, stirred a storm when he was spotted on the sets of Deadpool 3. Soon it was said that he is making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut by reprising a superhero he played exactly two decades ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But turns out that even when it looks like it is one of the very confirmed speculations, the latest news talks otherwise. As per the latest report, Ben Affleck is not making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Matt Murdock, and below is all you need to know about this upsetting update of the day.

According to insider Daniel Richtman (via X user Deadpool Updates), Ben Affleck, who was spotted on the sets of Deadpool 3, raising a lot of hopes about his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as Daredevil will not be making one. He is not a part of the threequel that stars Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson, aka Merc with a mouth, and Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Ben Affleck starred in Daredevil and played Matt Murdock, which released on February 14, 2003. The movie has a very lukewarm reception, and the franchise didn’t see a future burying Affleck’s chances to respire the superhero. Charlie Cox later took the part in Netflix’s show and was an instant hit. He reprised Matt in Spider-Man: No Way Home and is also getting his solo Disney+ show. As for Ben, a decade after that, he went on to become DC’s Batman.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: BTS’ Jungkook & BLACKPINK Girl Rosé’s Dating Speculations Fuelled After Their Alleged Videos In New York Surface Online, Is Rosekook Real? Here’s All You Need To Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News