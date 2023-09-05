It can be easily said that the K-Pop stars are ruling the entertainment industry across the globe as they enjoy immense popularity worldwide. They never miss a chance to interact with their fans and talk about their upcoming projects, concerts, etc. But when it comes to their relationships, they remain tight-lipped. Now, after viral videos of BTS’ Jungkook and BLACKPINK’s Lisa getting cosy, new videos are making rounds on the social media hinting at Jungkook dating not Lisa but BLACKPINK’s Rose.

Yes, you read that right! BTS and BLACKPINK are two of the most popular K-Pop groups in the music industry. The new videos have left many confused as they wonder if Jungkook is really dating Rose or not. Scroll ahead to find out the truth behind videos featuring the two stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday evening, the video of the two stars created a buzz on social media as the rumoured couple was spotted hanging out together on the streets. TikTok user, who goes by the account name @bangpinkwxstt, shared a carousel of photos that allegedly hinted that the ‘Seven’ hitmaker is dating the 26-year-old singer.

Some of those photos showed the duo were reportedly spotted in the same car in the same location, while others showed the rumored couple on the streets of New York City along with a staff member. The user, who shared the photos, captioned the post, “[Oh my gosh] Rosekook? This is the best year of BANGPINK.”

Ever since the post has been shared, the video has gone viral and has got over seven million views with interactions of nearly 400,000 likes. Soon after this, another TikTok user claimed that the two were spotted in a hotel in Beverly Hills and Paradise City, while some also added fuel to the fire by claiming that the stars’ staff members also posted similar Instagram stories at the same time.

TikTok user with the name @iminlovewith11 shared that Jungkook and Rose were also spotted together at Harry Styles’ “LOVE ON TOUR” stop in Seoul. However, there is no official confirmation from the representatives of both artists yet.

While Jungkook and Rose’s dating claims are going viral, a few fans from the ARMY have debunked the rumours and claimed that those videos and photos are edited. They also shared proof of the same.

Twitter user @lylacandes_ shared photos of Rosé and Jungkook from different locations and wrote, “Here we are it’s me again since yall always spread false info. the dating in question.” Fans were quick to notice that Jungkook is wearing the same sweatshirt that he was spotted in when visited London with Jimin in 2019. The BTS’ singer’s pose was also the same pose as the photo with Rose. And, the original photo of Rose is a photo taken back in 2021 with Talia Ryder on the streets of New York.

Have a look:

here we are it’s me again, since yall always spread false info. the dating in question: pic.twitter.com/AX0fApLsJz — yoncé⁷ (@lylacandes_) September 4, 2023

Fans also pointed out that Harry Styles’ “LOVE ON TOUR” was attended by many K-pop artists so that doesn’t proof the two are dating. Regarding the same car and hotel claims, fans noted that it was quite normal for the K-Pop idols to have similar kinds of cars while they are traveling or greeting fans. Thus, it is obvious that the photos and videos are morphed.

Reacting to the videos, a fan said, “There have been more edited photos after Jungkook was nice to BLACKPINK at an award show,” while another wrote, “A video of Jungkook and IU also has crazy views”. A third comment read, “None of these are real”. Another user said, “They edited these really well. They look like a Hollywood couple.”

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Song Hye-kyo’s Net Worth: From Owning Lavish Property In Seoul Worth $17.5 Million To To Charging Bomb Amount Fees Per Episode, The Glory Star Is One The Highest Paid Actresses In K-Drama!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News