Song Hye-kyo's Net Worth: From Owning Lavish Property In Seoul Worth $17.5 Million To To Charging Bomb Amount Fees Per Episode, The Glory Star Is One The Highest Paid Actresses In K-Drama!

South Korean actress Song Hye-Kyo is one of the most popular names in the Korean entertainment industry. The Glory star thrives on her prolific filmography with innumerable acclaimed Korean dramas to her credit. She enjoys a massive fan base across the globe owing to her hit movies and shows.

Song Hye Kyo, who is also the face of several international brands such as Fendi, Bottega Venetta, and Laneige among others, has emerged as a force to reckon with following her massive successful films, including Fetish, My Brilliant Life, The Grandmaster, A Reason To Live, The Crossing, Camellia and others. As a result of this super stardom, the actress has built a massive empire all by herself. Do you know her net worth? Scroll ahead to read more.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Song Hye-Kyo is one of the highest-paid Korean actresses with a net worth of around $37 million. As per reports, her estimated annual salary in 2023 is expected to be over $3 million. In 2017, the Descendants of the Sun actress ranked 7th in Forbes magazine’s Korea Power Celebrity list, and 6th in 2018. In 2021, Song Hye-kyo was the second richest Korean actress 2021.

Song Hye-kyo reportedly charges $160,000 for each episode of a K-drama. She enjoys 16.8 million followers on her Instagram handle and reportedly charges $100,000 for each post on her social media handle. According to Prestige Online report, the diva reportedly charged around $760,000 and $460,000 for product endorsements and sponsored Instagram posts in 2022.

According to The Times of India report, Song Hye-kyo loves to invest in properties and had purchased a property in Seoul in 2021 worth $17.5 million. Hye-kyo also owns a lavish apartment in New York, worth $1.8 million.

