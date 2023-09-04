Keanu Reeves is among the most celebrated actors in all of Hollywood. Apart from his amazing acting skills and action sequences, he is also known as the nicest actor in the industry. Well, not just that, his rugged handsomeness has a separate fan base and Keanu’s name is on many celebs’ wish list. His charm even once made singer Paula Abdul call him her “boyfriend” during their first meeting. Scroll down to learn what happened between Paula and Keanu.

The 59-year-old star began his acting journey by doing theatres when he was just a teenager. He then starred in Canadian TV shows and then entered Hollywood. It was his 1994 film Speed with which he shot to global fame.

Back in the early 90s, Keanu Reeves was a heartthrob. His flawless skin and handsome features made many celebs feel a little weak in their knees. Even his co-star Sandra Bullock had a crush on him. In 1991, Reeves starred in Paula Abdul’s music video Rush Rush and soon rumours began that the two were dating.

In 2019, Paula Abdul appeared on Watch What Happens Live and interacted with Andy Cohen about her rumoured relationship with Keanu Reeves. When a caller asked the singer if she and the John Wick star ever dated, she said, “I wish! I mean I got to see him by accident. It was like the funniest thing.” As the singer continued to reveal her first meeting with the Matrix star, she revealed that she pointed at him and called him his boyfriend.

Paula said, “I wanted to introduce myself to him, I hadn’t met him yet and I went up to his trailer and the door was slightly open. He had headphones on and he was air guitaring in his underwear. And I said, ‘That’s my boyfriend.’” Well, we can understand how Paula Abdul must have felt as she was standing before Keanu Reeves. She further revealed that their friendship did not turn into anything romantic ever and denied all dating rumours.

