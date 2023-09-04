Chris Evans is notably a very handsome man, and he has earned a lot of love from the audience after appearing in the role of Captain America, aka Steve Rogers, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU. On-screen, he is a righteous man, the symbol of justice, very serious and all, but off the camera, he is goofy and playful; his interviews will never fail to crack you up, like the time when he made out with a microphone that the reporter shoved on to his face. The old video clip has been going viral on social media, and the reactions to it are just hilarious.

Evans joined the MCU as the super-soldier in 2011, and over the course of years, he became one of the favourite Avengers among the fans. In 2019, he handed down his mantle or his shield to Anthony Mackie’s Falcon, and he will be carrying on his legacy now and the fourth film in the franchise with Mackie in the lead will soon hit the theatres.

A video of Chris Evans addressing the media at the D23 Expo has been going viral on Instagram, posted by Twunkpersonal where one interviewer shoved a mic on his face, and Evans, being the jovial person he is, starts making out with the microphone, jokingly generating, a laugh from everyone including Anthony Mackie who was standing beside him.

Chris Evans leaned forward on the mic and started lovingly rubbing his face all over it, which would have made you prompt, ‘go get a room’. The comments poured in on this throwback post will leave you in splits for sure as the netizens unleash their funny side.

One of the users commented, “He got me pregnant after watching this”

Everybody knows how conservative Disney is, and poking a dig at the company, one of the users wrote, “Did he just do that in a DISNEY EVENT?! HAHAHAHAHA!”

Another Chris Evans fan said, “I have never been so jealous of a mic in my life.”

Followed by one saying, “How to apply this job as microphone?”

One quipped, “Googling ‘how to become a microphone”

Another said, “That was so sexy”

While one wrote, “I got pregnant after watching this… And I’m a guy”

Check out the video and the remaining hilarious reactions of the netizens here:

Meanwhile, Chris Evans was last seen in Ghosted opposite Ana de Armas and as for his MCU comeback as Captain America, there is still no news on that front besides several fan speculations, while Anthony Mackie-led Captain America 4 is expected to release in 2024.

