Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are one of the most adored Hollywood couples, and when the news of their alleged divorce broke last night, their fans were left shattered and heartbroken. However, there has been no confirmation from either of the parties and in the midst of all, the Jonas brother was spotted wearing his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show in Texas. Keep scrolling to find out how the netizens react to it.

For the unversed, Joe and Sophie apparently met one another around 2016, and the couple got married in 2019; they are now with two kids. Even a few weeks back, Sophie was seen enjoying herself dancing on the opening night of the band’s tour; as a result, it is relatively hard to take it in and believe that they are getting a divorce.

On September 4th, Pop Crave on social media platform X shared the pictures of Joe Jonas from the Jonas Brothers concert in Austin, Texas, from last night, where he could be seen sporting his wedding ring amidst the divorce rumours with Sophie Turner. In the pictures, he could be seen wearing what apparently looks like his wedding band while entertaining a large crowd. It was reported that the pair has ditched their wedding rings, solidifying the claims of their divorce, but the pictures say otherwise.

Netizens have their opinions on this and once again did not shy away from giving out their opinions. One of them said, “that’s actually his purity ring”

Another mocked, “Seems only we know he is getting divorced,” while one joined in and said, “Maybe he doesn’t know that he is heading for a divorce…”

One of the fans quipped, “He still loves her”

Followed by, “Bro Forget about Divorce”, “Looks like he’s trying to show that everything is fine,” and “He wants her back!”

Another fan standing their ground wrote, “they’re literally happily married and i won’t believe otherwise until they say it”

Check out the pictures and the reactions here:

Joe Jonas wears his wedding ring at the Jonas Brothers’ show tonight in Austin, Texas. pic.twitter.com/edDtvPmNko — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 4, 2023

The report of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner allegedly getting a divorce was first reported by TMZ, claiming they were having serious problems in their marriage, followed by a source telling People that Joe has approached a divorce lawyer, which ultimately indicates that he is heading for a divorce. Meanwhile, there has been no confirmation from either of the party.

