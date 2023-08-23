The Marvel Cinematic Universe is undoubtedly in dire need of a lineup that re-establishes our faith in the idea of these superheroes saving the world. After suffering a long lineup of films criticized for not being at far with the Infinity saga, the studio is now taking steps to bring back the times when audience members were almost gasping for air in anticipation when a new Marvel project was announced. New reports now claim that Kevin Feige is planning to soft reboot the MCU post Avengers: Secret Wars aka Avengers 6.

If you aren’t aware, as per the rumours, Feige has been making some very wild decisions. Just yesterday, we heard that the Marvel President is planning a crossover between the animated Spider-Verse and the live-action MCU timeline in Avengers: Secret Wars. Now we hear of a reboot. However, we cannot deny the possibility, because Secret Wars ends the Multiverse Saga leading to phase 7 that will have to be a new dawn.

Now if the latest reports are anything to go by, it seems like Kevin Feige is busy taking another big decision as he now plans to go the DC way by soft-rebooting the MCU like how the house of Batman did with The Flash. In this process, he might even end up recasting two of his biggest characters ever, Iron Man and Captain America. The post Avengers 6 world seems pretty wild now. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a Fandom Wire report, Kevin Feige is planning to recast Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark aka Iron Man, Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers aka Captain America, and the OG Avengers post Avengers: Secret Wars, popularly known as Avengers 6. While it is difficult to think of anybody else in the roles of the OG Earth’s Mightiest Heroes other than Chris, Robert, Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner, and others, this is a bold move if true.

This move is under the plan of soft-rebooting the MCU to give it a new turn beyond Avengers 6. The beginning of Phase 7 will bring back the OG gang but with younger actors playing them. While it will be a significant shift and might not acceptable to many at first, the idea does deserve a chance because the universe has to move ahead. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

