Jennifer Lawrence never shies away from calling people out and she did the same in 2017 when she decided to pen an open letter calling out the wage gap in Hollywood. The award-winning star openly took name of A-listers such as Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper while sharing her plight of what she went through as a female actor in the big bad world of Hollywood. Renner faced a lot of backlash after he made a statement which seemed inappropriate. Scroll down to know the details.

Jennifer Lawrence, on the work front, was recently seen in a movie called No Hard Feelings which did an average business at the box office. Prior to this, Lawrence was seen in Netflix Don’t Look Up with Leonardo DiCaprio.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Circling back to Jennifer Lawrence’s open letter on Hollywood wage gap, as per the website Lenny, the actress wrote, “When the Sony hack happened and I found out how much less I was being paid than the lucky people with d*cks. She then called out a few names saying, “Jeremy Renner, Christian Bale, and Bradley Cooper all fought and succeeded in negotiating powerful deals for themselves. If anything, I’m sure they were commended for being fierce and tactical, while I was busy worrying about coming across as a brat and not getting my fair share.” Lawrence seemed really pissed as she added, “Again, this might have NOTHING to do with my v*gina, but I wasn’t completely wrong when another leaked Sony email revealed a producer referring to a fellow lead actress in a negotiation as a “spoiled brat.” For some reason, I just can’t picture someone saying that about a man.”

For the unversed, Renner starred in American Hustle with Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper. Cooper after the letter went viral, commented, “I don’t know where it’s changing otherwise but that’s something that I could do. Usually, you don’t talk about the financial stuff, you have people. But you know what? It’s time to start doing that.”

While Bradley Cooper came to the rescue of the Oscar-winning star, Jeremy Renner, on the other hand, faced the heat after in a statement, he said, “That’s not my job. I don’t know contracts and money and all that sort of stuff… I’m a performer and I know human behavior. When it comes to that sort of stuff I let other people deal with that. I do what I’m good at, that’s what I focus on.”

He, however, later cleared the air sharing, “So to set the record straight and give some clarity to how I feel which seems not to have been reported in its entirety, I lean on social media to relate with people directly because this is important to me.”

The Avengers star added, “On the issue of gender equality, I have always supported women deserving equal pay. Period. A person should be rewarded only by their merit or service to their given field. Gender, Race, creed, or s*xual orientation should have absolutely no influence in pay, positively or negatively.”

Renner concluded by stating, “I have always asked for all of us to move towards a unity and equality not just in pay, but in social acceptance and discover compression and tolerance within ourselves, to bridge our differences; united we stand. We will always be one. Like it or not.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: When Sylvester Stallone Took Digs At Marvel Films & Compared It To A ‘Fireworks Show’: “The Machines Do The Work…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News