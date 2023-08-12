Jennifer Lopez never leaves a moment without dropping our jaws on the ground with her gorgeous self. She is a global icon and has been enjoying her time holidaying on the coast of Amalfi in Italy. The celebs have been stumping us with their European gateway pictures going wild on social media, and now JLo is here with her b*ns out enjoying the ambience to the fullest, with a video of her going viral on the internet.

A few days back, JLo set the mercury levels on fire by modelling a blue lingerie set, flashing those washboard abs as the internet couldn’t stop admiring her. The singer got married to her on-again-off-again boyfriend, Ben Affleck, finally, last year, and it had been a roller coaster ride since as the media can’t seem to leave them be!

Jennifer Lopez sported a white string bikini top with a thong bottom that generously flaunted her ample b*tt in that skimpy attire. A video of her has been going viral on Twitter where she could be seen lazying around in her teeny-weeny bikini set with a silk scarf wrapped around her head as she made sure her b*ns don’t burn as she slathered sunscreen on herself.

Jennifer Lopez accessorized her look with a pair of large gold hoop earrings, aviator sunglasses, a chunky cuff bracelet on one hand and two woven styles on the other.

As per a Page Six report, judging by her post on Instagram, where she could be seen in the same pair of bikinis with her cocktail brand Delola in sight; hence she could be doing a promotional shoot for that, and that’s completely feasible.

Check out the posts and set your weekend mode right with Jennifer Lopez,

Jennifer Lopez vacationing in Italy pic.twitter.com/AJn40JkH4N — best of jennifer lopez (@badpostjlo) August 11, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

