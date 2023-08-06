Some love stories are no less than a fairy tale, and we have our very own Hollywood peeps to prove the same. The story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has been watched closely by the fans, and it is a 20-year-long affair. The two first in 2001, dated for two years and then split in 2004, and then went their separate ways. However, as faith would have it otherwise, they were meant to be together. In an old interview, Lopez was asked about Affleck’s new family with Jennifer Garner and the singer right away admitted that the question put her in depression.

The ‘Marry Me’ actress has vocally supported Affleck and Garner. But she could not resist while explaining that questions about her ex-boyfriend do hurt her deep down and that her breakup with the ‘Gone Girl’ actor was the worst thing to happen to her. Let’s take a look at what she had to say.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jennifer Lopez told Zane Lowe of Apple Music, “It was so painful after we broke up. Once we called off that wedding 20 years ago, it was the biggest heartbreak of my life, and I honestly felt like I was going to die.” Despite the hard times, both of them allowed themselves to move on and try to live a happy life. Affleck would go on to marry Jennifer Garner and Lopez would find comfort in her longtime friend Marc Anthony.

However, Affleck was moving in Godspeed, while Lopez took things slow. Lopez somewhat realised the fact that they might never get back together. Check out the video below:

The Batman actor started a family with Garner. Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez wasn’t aware that she was going to be blessed with twins. In an old interview per People, Lopez was asked about Affleck’s family. She said, “I hope that they’re happy. You know, it’s a beautiful thing. There are no hard feelings.” But then, moments later, she agreed that the question got under her skin. Lopez said, “Yeah, you depressed me.” This was when Lopez did not have children of her own.

One might think that Ben Affleck was happy moving forward. But that is not the case. The actor turned to alcohol to find comfort. During an episode of The Howard Stern Show, Affleck said, “I’d probably still be drinking/ It’s part of why I started drinking…because I was trapped. I was like, ‘I can’t leave because of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’ And what I did was drink a bottle of Scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.” After all the push and shoves, Lopez and Affleck found their way back to each other.

What do you think about this twisted love story of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck?

Let us know and stay tuned for more!

Must Read: Tom Cruise Is “Essentially Second In Command In Scientology” Reveals Leah Remini & Makes A Shocking Claim That She Was Held At A Facility After His Wedding With Katie Holmes

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News