Ben Affleck reportedly bid goodbye to his caped crusader with The Flash, most probably, but the fans have been utterly disappointed for not being to see more of his Batman in the DCEU. Now, one of DC’s storyboard artists named Jay Olivia has revealed a few details about his cancelled Batman movie. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

For the unversed, Affleck made his appearance as Bruce Wayne in the 2016 film Dawn of Justice; apparently, one of the DCEU projects had this above-mentioned cancelled film and, as per Olivia, had something unique it which was ‘never really covered in comics’.

DC storyboard artist Jay Oliva spoke about the cancelled Batman movie with Ben Affleck in an interview with Inverse. Olivia revealed, “I can’t really say too much other than it was f****** awesome. It was the best. It was amazing. From my understanding, there were a couple of drafts of it. When I was brought on, I don’t know whether it was the second draft or something, but it was what Geoff Johns and Ben [Affleck] had shown me.”

Olivia further added, “I’ve worked on a lot of Batman things, and what was really cool about it was it was tying together a lot of really cool Batman storylines that had never been really explored. Ben‘s story was gonna cover something that had never really been covered in comics but was building off of storylines in the Batman mythos over the last 80 years and approaching it from a new kind of perspective.”

Further speaking of Ben Affleck’s cancelled Batman film, the DC storyboard artist added, “It was very clever, and there were a lot of things about it that I really loved that I wish that had come to fruition. It was a really great project in the beginning. Ben had to step away for personal reasons, and I totally understood, but the time that I spent with Ben working on the project was fantastic. Maybe someday I can spill the beans, but I still can’t talk about it.”

As we said, Ben Affleck probably appeared for the last time as Batman in The Flash as the universe got rebooted after the Ezra Miller starrer came out.

