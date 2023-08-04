It’s going to be Hollywood vs Hollywood this winning season. After Fast X scored a century, Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One chased it last week by surpassing its lifetime score. Now Oppenheimer has joined the list as well and it should eventually emerge as the biggest of them all over the weekend itself.

How? Well, the film has crossed the 100 crores mark as the total stands at 101 crores*. The film has been continuing to do well despite the fact that Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has enjoyed very good weekdays already.

Still, the Hollywood film hasn’t been a pushover and is still seeing houseful shows at IMAX and other premium properties. In fact, Oppenheimer has turned out to be a rare Hollywood film to enjoy an uninterrupted run at IMAX with all shows continuing to be reserved for it. That will add on to the moolah in a big way.

In the process, Oppenheimer will first cross the lifetime of Fast X (108.83 crores) and then also race along with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One which is still running in theatres and currently stands at 111 crores.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

