Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office Day 7 (Early Trends): Karan Johar’s comeback directorial has created waves at the ticket windows and how. The film, which marks the reunion of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh after Gully Boy, enjoyed an uninterrupted run at the box office. And now looks like the same will happen in the upcoming week as well. As the 7th day has ended, the film completed its first week at the box office and makers are letting the number speak louder than their words.

Helmed by KJo and backed by his Dharma Productions, the film stars an ensemble cast of veteran actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film has been garnering positive from the audience and critics and fans have been showering all the love on the film.

As per the early trends flowing in, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has ended Week 1 on a steady note. Reportedly, Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer has collected around Rs 6.25-6.75 crore* on the 7th day of its release. With the latest numbers, the film’s total collections now stand at Rs 73.37-73.87 crore. For the unversed, the KJo directorial earned Rs 67.12 crore in the first week.

With no big films slated to release on this Friday or on any other day in the upcoming week, the film in Week 2 is pretty much vacant as Oppenheimer & Barbie are cooking down. However, Meg 2 has hit the big screens but seems like it won’t dent much.

Meanwhile, this afternoon the makers, along with the leading cast Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. During the same event, KJo made an interesting revelation about Alia getting married twice in the same week- first with Ranbir Kapoor in real life and then with Ranveer in reel life.

Well, the day isn’t far when Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani will enter 100 crore club. We already can’t wait!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

