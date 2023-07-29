It’s not a hidden fact anymore that Aditya Roy Kapur is dating Ananya Panday. While the couple tried to keep their relationship hush-hush for a very long time, their Spain vacation confirmed their romance to the world amid strong rumours. But the 37-year-old actor isn’t in a rush to take his relationship to the next step, unlike BFF Ranbir Kapoor and his wife now, Alia Bhatt. Scroll below for all the details.

As most know, Ranbir and Alia started dating while they were shooting for Brahmastra. They got married in April 2022 and welcomed their baby girl Raha in November. While Aditya is around the same age as RK, he is far from the pressure of tying the knot.

Reacting to dating rumours with Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur told ETimes, “I think we should let it remain a topic of discussion. As long as it is being discussed, it is a good thing. Conjecture is good, let things flow naturally.”

Is he feeling the pressure to settle down? Aditya Roy Kapur responded, “All my contemporaries are getting married, but I’m not feeling any FOMO (Fear of Missing Out). As of now there is only JOMO (Joy of Missing Out). Whenever things are going to happen, they will happen. I’m not losing my sleep over it.”

Well, looks like Aditya Roy Kapur is far from the rush to get married. On the other hand, Ananya Panday is only 24 years old and would definitely need some time to focus on her career before settling down with the love of her life.

On the professional front, Aditya will be next seen in Metro In Dino. Ananya, on the other hand, will return to screens with Dream Girl 2.

