Shah Rukh Khan is not only one of the biggest superstars of the Hindi film industry but also a doting father of three, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. We have all seen his cute moments with his youngest, but today, we brought you one from when Aryan Khan was young and got into a harmlessly innocent argument with Papa SRK. Scroll below to get the deets.

Aryan is all set to step foot in the entertainment world but not as an actor but as a director, and he has already launched his own clothing brand D’Yavol X recently but got massively criticised by fans for the immensely high prices.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An old video has resurfaced on Reddit’s r/BollyBlindsNGossip where a young Aryan Khan could be seen engaging in a verbal fight with Shah Rukh Khan over a football match and the latter teases him saying if he has learnt cheating from the Britishers after he tells his son to give the ball the hardest kick. Cute Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday could also be seen playing with them, and it happened in london.

The netizens gave out some amusing reactions to Aryan Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s video, with one of the users saying. “He should be glad I am not his daughter😂 I keep calling mine as-“papa yaar”, “arey bhai papa” “

Another commented, “Sorry but it reminds me of that meme “I am not your yaar””

While one quipped, “Mai agar mere baap ko shawty bolega toh wo mereko ek thappad marega “

Followed by one of them saying, “British log – Hume kyu toda”

And another complimenting young Shanaya wrote, “How cute is shanaya here..”

On the professional front, Aryan Khan has already started filming his debut web series, and his father, Shah Rukh Khan, is gearing up for yet another jam-packed actioner, Jawan by Atlee. The film also features Vijay Sethupathy, Nayanthara and Deepika Padukone in a special role and is all set to hit the theatres on September 7th.

And for more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Rhea Chakraborty Can Breathe A Sigh Of Relief As NCB Decides To Not ‘Challenge Her Bail’ In Sushant Singh Rajput Drug Case, Read Latest Updates!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News