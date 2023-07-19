Rhea Chakraborty can finally breathe a sigh of relief as the Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB said that they will not move the Supreme Court challenging her bail in the drug case related to actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. The actress after a long time returned to television with Roadies 19, and with this latest report, things are looking up for the actress, it seems, after the ordeal she went through following SSR‘s untimely demise.

Sushant passed away during the pandemic in 2020, bringing the Hindi film and television industry to a halt, and at the same time, Rhea’s world came crashing down with accusations of procuring drugs for the Dil Bechara actor.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the Hindustan Times report, NCB is not challenging the bail plea with additional solicitor General S V Raju telling the bench of Justices AS Bopanna and MM Sundresh about it, but the question of law should be kept open with regard to Section 27-A of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. ASG, in regard to Rhea Chakraborty’s case, told the bench, “We are not challenging the grant of bail but on the interpretation of the section, please keep it open for consideration. Let the order not be a precedent also.”

The bench said, “Having heard the ASG, at this stage, the challenge to the impugned order in so far as grant of bail may not be required. However, the question of law raised is left open to be considered in an appropriate case, and as such, the judgement may not be treated as precedent in any other case.”

Previously the high court had said, “The allegations against the applicant of spending money in procuring drugs for Sushant Singh Rajput will not, therefore, mean that she had financed illicit traffic.”

Rhea Chakraborty was accused of abatement to suicide after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, and a complaint was lodged against her for allegedly procuring drugs for the actor based on her chats.

For more updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Ananya Panday & Aditya Kapur’s Private Moments In Spain Go Viral On The Internet, Fans Fight For Their Privacy As They Slam Paps, “This Is So Crepy, Stop Recording Them”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News