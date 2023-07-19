Now another video of the couple enjoying their vacay together has made it to the internet. Aditya & Ananya can be seen enjoying a scooter ride where Aditya swooshes his way in a lane as Ananya struggles. He stops and looks back to find her. The video was shared on various social media accounts and as the netizens approved of this new couple, they disapproved of how their private moments are being shared on the internet.

The video was shared by a paparazzi account Viral Bhayani, and netizens had a lot to say in the comments section. While some drooled over this new love story, others retorted to their breach of privacy. A user wrote, “The way he turned back and stopped for her.” Another user commented, “Both are having a good time with each other and haters are crying in the corner.” A third user wrote, “They are officially confirming they are dating and Adi looks happy with her what more we need to leave them alone.”

A user called out paparazzi for clicking them and wrote, “Why destroying their private moments by posting on your page.” “Respect their privacy, they both are adult and living their life decently,” read another comment. A user felt like screaming as he wrote, “This is so creepy STOP RECORDING THEM.”

Many others commented how invading their privacy is not cool. “Strict action should be taken for destroying Bollywood celeb’s privacy. Please should some kindness guysss.”, “This violation of privacy is grotesque.”, “Give them privacy broo.” wrote many users.

A user even ranted about how Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday are getting trolled for their age gap and defended the couple saying, “Leave both Aditya & Ananya alone..they are professionals who are mature in life..they aren’t sick like yall who cry for age and age gap..At this point I don’t care if people love them or not..I just wish that they atleast start respecting them.. If people love Sidnaz so much who had age gap of 14 years why such hulahoo about Them.”

You can see the video here shared by paparazzi Instagram Viral Bhayani.

Interestingly, Aditya and Ananya’s dating secret was hinted on the last season of Koffee with Karan, where Ananya Panday made her Koffee debut with her Liger co-star Vijay Deverakonda.

