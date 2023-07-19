Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday’s romance was thought to be blown out of proportion. For months, many thought it was just another tabloid report. But their meet & greets, twinning at various events, added fuel to the fire with the latest Spain pictures confirming that they’re indeed together. Is the duo now planning to take the Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh route to emerge as a power couple? Scroll below for all the details!

As most know, Aditya didn’t shy away from packing the PDA with Ananya during their Spain vacation. In one of the viral pictures, they enjoyed an evening walk around Madrid and held each other close in the middle of a bridge. Their posts on the Arctic Monkeys’ concert were also a subtle hint of their togetherness on Instagram.

A source close to Bollywood Life now reveals that Aditya Roy Kapur and his girlfriend have taken a strong step that will benefit them professionally. The report suggests, “Aditya has joined DCA (Dharma Cornerstone agency) talent management that already handles Ananya Panday, and the team has planned for them to promote as a power couple as they are aware of the craze for them. On a personal level, Aditya and Ananya are very fond of each other, and the liking is very much there.”

“Ananya and Aditya may become the next power couple like Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, and their talent management has planned endorsements and a few projects for them together to increase their market value, and this is going to be huge for them on a professional level as well,” adds the report.

Only time will tell how Aditya Roy Kapur and Ananya Panday emerge as the IT couple of Bollywood.

On the professional front, Aditya will be next seen in The Night Manager Part 2 and Metro… In Dino. Ananya, on the other hand, has Dream Girl 2, Kho Gaye Hum Kaha and Vikramaditya Motwane’s cybercrime thriller.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood updates!

