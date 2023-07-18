Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s arrest in the cruise drugs bust case in 2021 shocked the entertainment industry. While he gets a clean chit in the case, a bribery case related to the arrest against a former NCB officer Sameer Wankhede has a new development.

Former intelligence officer Ashish Ranjan Prasad has now revealed shocking details about Aryan’s arrest. He has hinted that Aryan’s arrest was a set-up and the bust was compromised. Kiran Gosavi was also roped in after the approval of Wankhede.

As per Times Now News reports, Ashish Ranjan Prasad claims that Kiran Gosavi was brought in as a crucial witness in the Aryan Khan drug case with Wankhede’s approval. He further asserted that he was told that Sameer Wankhede had sent Gosavi, Prabhakar Sail, and another BJP official, Manish Bhanushali, to the location in question.

Ashish stated that Wankhede had told him that he had previously known the key witness. But Sameer Wankhede had already given a statement that he had met them on the day of the arrest. The NCB’s Mumbai zone allegedly obtained information in October 2021 about several passengers on the cruise ship using and possessing drugs, and certain NCB officers allegedly planned to extort bribes from the accused in exchange for clearing them.

Wankhede refuted the accusations made against him. His HC petition included transcriptions of phone conversations he had with Shah Rukh Khan while Aryan Khan was in NCB custody. According to the report, Khan begged Wankhede to treat his son kindly and praised the officer for his “uprightness” in the process.

Meanwhile, CBI has rejected to comment on the latest development on the case against Sameer Wankhede. Ashish dismissed superintendent Vishwa Vijay Singh and two other people, Kiran Gosavi and Sanvile D’Souza. Currently, Wankhede and others are on trial for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 crore from Shah Rukh Khan to let his son Aryan Khan free from the drug bust case.

