Since the start of the month, as much as Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is making the headlines owing to his arrest, so is NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede. While the dr*g case is still being investigated, recent developments made the headlines that accuse the central bureau officer of extortion. Now, he has released a statement.

For the unversed, an independent witness in the Mumbai cruise dr*g case – that saw the arrest of Aryan and seven others, made shocking claims against the NCB official. The witness claims that Wankhede demanded Rs 25 crore to let Aryan Khan off in the dr*g case. The affidavit claims that the witness heard KP Gosavi and Sam D’Souza talk about a deal worth Rs 25 crores and settle at Rs 18 crores as they had to give Rs 8 crores to Sameer.

A media agency took to their Twitter handle and shared a picture of the NCB zonal director’s statement and wrote, “Mumbai: NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede writes to Mumbai Police Commissioner requesting him to “ensure that no precipitate legal action is carried out to frame me with ulterior motives.” His letter read, “It has come to my notice that some precipitated legal action for framing me falsely is being planned by unknown persons in relation to alleged vigilance related issue in NCB Cr. No. 94/2021.”

Sameer Wankhede further added, “It is also brought to your notice that threat of jail and dismissal has been issued against the undersigned on public media by highly respectable public functionaries. Hence, you have been requested to kindly ensure that no precipitated legal action is carried out to frame the undersigned falsely with ulterior motives.”

Recently, director Hansal Mehta stood in support of Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan and tweeted asking Sameer to resign. His tweet read, “Sameer Wankhede must resign until these (serious) charges are disproved. Why should the onus of proving innocence only be upon those he arrests.”

While netizens are stills talking about the allegations placed on him, NCB has denied these allegations since day 1 and their statement read, “Our zonal director, Mumbai Zonal Unit, Mr. Sameer Wankhede has categorically denied these allegations. As some of the contents of the affidavit relate to vigilance matters, I am hereby forwarding the affidavit to the Director-General Narcotics Control Bureau and requesting him for further necessary actions”.

On October 2, the NCB raided a Goa-bound cruise off the Mumbai course. There, they reportedly seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

