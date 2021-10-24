Mallika Sherawat turns a year older today and is celebrating it by being ‘fit and fabulous’. The actress seems to be ageing backwards and this is more than prominent with the latest pictures she has shared on social media. The Murder fame took to Instagram and set the temperature soaring in a yellow bikini and fans are left stunt.

From saying she’s setting the place on fire to adding that she looks “s*xy and hawwttt” even as she turns 45, read onto know what netizens have to say.

Taking to social media a while ago, Mallika Sherawat shared three bikini pictures where she’s setting the temperature soaring. Dressed in a bright yellow, overlapping bikini set – with earrings and a statement ring, the actress looks flawless. Posing beside a small pool, the Murder actress looked enchanting and fit in every pic. She simply captioned the post, “Birthday girl…fit & fabulous.”

Taking to the comments section, one user wrote, “Kya aag laga rahi ho aap murder ki yad delade.” A second Mallika Sherawat fan, “You remind me “bheege hont tere” song!” Another took to the comments section and wrote, “All I want to say is Mallika, you just like a bottle of fine wine you getting better with age.” A fourth fan compliment her latest bikini pictures read, “Meri dil kehta hai aap se shaadi karne ki liye ma’am I’m so sorry.” Another reply read, “You still look se s*xy and hawwttt.”

While the birthday girl got tons of compliments on her special day, some even took to the comments section and trolled her. One user wrote, “Ye b utar de…. Kya jruri h ye 2 pc.” Another wrote, “Jo toda sa rumal rkhi ho use bhi hta do.” A third commented, “Filter ka kamal” while the next wrote “Kapde pagan le”

What are your thoughts on Mallika Sherawat’s recent yellow bikini pictures? Let us know in the comments. Also, happy birthday Mallika – you rock even at 45.

