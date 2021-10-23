Ssshhhh…Koi Hai star Mamik Singh vanished into thin air after giving several hits during the 90s. Although he impressed audience with his debut film, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar opposite Aamir Khan, the actor failed to charm audience in the later films. The actor, who made a cameo in Scam 1992, opens up about his Bell Bottom character and says the role was did not even make it to the final cut.

After disappearing from the silver screen, the 58-year-old tried his luck in television, and starred in some prominent TV shows like, Saahil, Maal Hai To Taal Hai, Aa Gale Lag Ja, Chandrakanta, Woh and Vikraal aur Gabraal.

Although Mamik Singh is away from the spotlight but he’s still a known star, and talking to Hindustan Times, the actor said that he had been offered roles but he chooses the projects only if he likes it, Singh says, “Beech beech mein log mujhe bulate rehte hain, and people do come to me with offers often saying, ‘sir aap aa jao, yeh karlo ya woh karlo’. And based on my mood, I go and do the projects.”

Mamik Singh adds, “I have been there, done that enough in life. Now, it is not my story. Mere ko na pehle shauk tha, na aaj shauk hai. I am not even interested in telling people about my upcoming projects or things like mere mein bahut potential hai. I never intended to do that when I started my career, and that is true even today, or seek any milega. I was a very reluctant actor. I hate the goddamn camera.”

Opening up about his role in Akshay Kumar’s film Bell Bottom, the actor says, “The director (Ranjit M Tiwari) came to me with a request to do this role of Akshay’s brother in the film. He said he wanted to explore another aspect of brotherhood. After some time, I agreed to be part of it and left for Scotland with the team.”

However, Mamik Singh’s role was chopped off from the film, for which he had traveled to Scotland, he reveals, “All the scenes of this exploration of the relationship between brothers didn’t even make it to the final cut. I even had a conversation with the director, asking him why he brought me to Scotland for such a small role. Believe me, I wanted to get out of Scotland so bad. I have also worked with Manoj Bajpayee in Despatch. But again, I am not interested in it. Jo thodha bahut bhi kar raha hun woh bhi bahut jaldi hi end ho jayega.”

