Ananya Panday got summoned by NCB on Friday after her house was raided on Thursday by the officials. The actress allegedly agreed to arrange ‘Ganja’ for Aryan Khan between the period of 2018-19 as per the reports. Now, if the rumours are to be believed Ananya will no longer be considered for Thalapthy 66 opposite South superstar Vijay. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

The film is directed by Vamshi Paidipally and produced by Dil Raju early next year.

Advertisement

There were reports that stated that Ananya Panday will play an important role in Vijay starrer Thalapathy 66 bilingual which was also getting dubbed in Hindi. Although there was no official confirmation by either makers or the actors reportedly, after Ananya’s involvement in Aryan Khan’s arrest, the makers are planning to not consider her for the film.

NCB reportedly found drug-related chats between Ananya Panday and Aryan Khan hence the actress was summoned on Friday and is called again on Monday. And on to the new development on her work front, reportedly the Liger actress is no more a part of Vijay starrer Thalapathy 66.

Yes, she has been removed from the film.

Meanwhile, as per India Today report, Ananya Panday was questioned for about 4 hours on Thursday. During the investigation, NCB showed her chats with Aryan Khan where Aryan had asked her if arrangements for drugs could be made. To which the actress replied “I will raise” the matter. Liger actress also said that she was just joking with him.

While the report claimed that NCB couldn’t find any incriminating evidence to prove that she arranged the banned substance for Aryan Khan, the drug probing agency alleges that both Ananya and Aryan regularly talked about drugs on chats.

What are your thoughts on Ananya Panday getting removed from Vijay starrer Thalapathy 66? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Shah Rukh Khan & Kajol’s DDLJ To Now Be A Broadway Show As Aditya Chopra Takes It To America!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube