Sanjeev Kumar, born Harihar Jethalal Jariwala, was one of the top actors of his time and has several ladies fighting for his charms, In fact, in a past conversation, Anju Mahendroo had once revealed that many ladies tried to charm him by giving ‘dabbas’ and several other actually fell in love with him. However, despite receiving so much love, the actor remained unmarried throughout his life.
In her interview, the actress revealed that when these ladies showed interest in Kumar and he got close with any of them, the people associated with him would say that she was interested in his money. Despite this, the actor was linked to many actors including Hema Malini and Sulakshana Pandit.
Talking about Sanjeev Kumar’s love life to Filmfare a long time ago, Anju Mahendroo said, “Every time he got involved with a woman he was told by those close to him, ‘Arrey yaar yeh toh tere paise ke peeche hai (she’s after your money)’. This would play on his mind. I’d say, ‘Hari, are you mad or what? Can’t you judge for yourself? This way you’ll never get married. You love the woman, even if she’s there for your money, so what?’”
Further talking about Sanjeev Kumar and love, Anju Mahendroo added, “I don’t know whether he kept falling in love, or women kept falling in love with him. But there were lots and lots of women around him all the time. He was charming, he had a wonderful smile. They tried wooing him by sending him dabbas (lunch boxes). Some women were genuinely in love with him. But he believed they were after his wealth, which was so sad because at the end of the day he had neither a home nor a wife.”
Talking about Sanjeev Kumar, the two National Film Awards winner Sanjeev died at the age of 47 after suffering a heart attack. Over ten films featuring him were released post his death, with the last being Professor Ki Padosan in 1993. He also starred in titles including Dastak and Khilona (1970), Anubhav (1971), Koshish and Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Anamika (1973), Aap Ki Kasam (1974), Aandhi and Sholay (1975), Pai Patni Aur Woh (1978), Biwi-O-Biwi (1981), Angoor and Namkeen (1982), among many others.
