On Thursday, superstar Shah Rukh Khan visited his son Aryan Khan in Arthur road jail for the first time ever since his arrest in a cruise drug raid case. The superstar’s kid has been in NCB’s custody since October 3, 2021. Amid his arrest, an old interview of SRK is going viral on the internet where he’s talking about his children, fame and protecting them at any cost. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The NCB raided the cruise on October 2 and claimed to have seized 13gm of cocaine, 21gm of charas, 22 pills of MDMA and 5gm of mephedrone and more than Rs 1.3 lakh cash.

Back in 2008, Shah Rukh Khan gave an interview to a German channel which is now going viral on social media where he’s talking about his fame and its impact on his children. SRK said, “My biggest fear for my family in life especially my kids is that I hope they can live out of my shadow. My biggest fear is my fame onto them. I don’t want them to ever fight that and say oh I’m better than my father and I don’t want them to get completely engulfed by it that they don’t need to do anything because they’re my children.”

Shah Rukh Khan further said, “But it’s absolutely true that my name could spoil their lives and I don’t want that. I would like to be known as their father I would not like them to be known as my children.”

The video interview is from 2008 but is going viral now after a fan named Jelena Petrovic shared it online along with an edited clip of SRK talking at Koffee With Karan where he appeared alongside Kajol and said, “The decision to have a child is the decision to let a piece of your heart walk outside your body. If car was speeding towards my children, I’d stand in front of that car and I am sure I will stop it.”

Srk will never stand alone in front of that speeding car, we will stand in front of him and in order to reach him, it’d have to cross through us first! | #WeStandWithAryanKhan #WeStandWithSRK [ @iamsrk @gaurikhan @pooja_dadlani | #ReleaseAryanKhan ] pic.twitter.com/sTzQkY0Qmw — Elena | SRK Edits (@feelsoverrated) October 7, 2021

What are your thoughts on Shah Rukh Khan’s interview from 2008? Tell us in the space below.

