The best time of the year is here. The festivals have just begun and with Navratris and Dussehra, we hardly got any time to prepare for Karwa Chauth. But don’t worry, we have got you covered. If you’re a new bride, who’s celebrating her first Karwa Chauth, we have got you an amazing outfit recommendation by our very own fashionista – Sara Ali Khan.

Advertisement

Karwa Chauth is on October 24th, 2021 and the ladies in the house have already started preparing with henna, outfits and much more.

Advertisement

If you’re a new bride and still confused about what you’ll be wearing on your first Karwa Chauth, don’t worry, we have got you a brilliant outfit idea. You can rock Sara Ali Khan’s orange Arpita Mehta Sharara.

If you’re tired of wearing saree, suits and lehengas and want to wear something different yet eye-catching, you should definitely pick Sara Ali Khan’s beautiful orange sharara and make heads turn with it.

The beauty can be seen wearing a poppy leaf printed mango sharara set by Arpita Mehta which is bright orange with a hint of yellow colour. The blouse of the sharara set features a square neckline with hand-embroidered silver work on it including mirrors on the hem.

To finish her look, Sara Ali Khan wore a matching ankle-length cape that had a mirror and cowrie embroidery detailing on it. Since the blouse of the sharara set was quite heavy on the embroidery part, she ditched heavy jewellery and accessorised the look with a statement ring and earrings.

The beauty kept her tresses middle-parted with semi beach waves and for makeup, Sara donned subtle kohl eyes with blushed cheeks and pink lips. Take a look at her pictures here:

We are drooling over Sara Ali Khan’s simple yet chic ethnic look!

So, what are you waiting for? Grab your Karwa Chauth outfit now and guess what, this sharara set by Arpita Mehta is quite affordable and is priced at Rs 69,000.

Hurry now!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif’s Blingy Sabyasachi Wardrobe Is Full Of Inspiration To Make You Stand Out At Your BFF’s Wedding

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube