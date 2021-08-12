Advertisement

Sushant Singh Rajput sent shockwaves across the country when news of his suicide surfaced online. The actor passed away on June 14, 2021. CBI is still investigating the case and a verdict is yet awaited. But during the interrogation, a lot of startling revelations were unveiled including Sara Ali Khan being ‘more than friends’ with SSR. Kangana Ranaut had once brutally reacted to it all. Read on.

As most know, the Sushant Singh Rajput case even ended up exposing the druggy side of Bollywood. Many starting from Rhea Chakraborty, Shraddha Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh, Deepika Padukone amongst others were interrogated by the NCB. During the investigation, it was revealed that Sara Ali Khan smoked up with Sushant on multiple occasions. They even went to Bangkok for a trip together.

Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter via her team handle and slammed Sara Ali Khan as she wrote, “News of SSR and Sara affair was all over the media, apparently, they were even sharing a room during their outdoor, why these fancy Nepotism kids show dreams to vulnerable outsiders and then publicly dump them? No wonder he fell for a vulture post that.”

A fan even mentioned that Sara Ali Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput were madly in love with each other. Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut compared their relationship to her and ex-flame Hrithik Roshan’s.

“I believe Sara must’ve loved him he wasn’t a fool to fall for a girl whose affection isn’t genuine but she must have been under pressure, what I shared with Hrithik was genuine at that point I still have no doubts about it why suddenly he became so hostile is still a mystery to me,” she added.

Fans and family members are still fighting for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. CBI still hasn’t ruled out the possibility of murder.

