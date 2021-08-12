Advertisement

Manoj Bajpayee is amongst the best actors present in Bollywood today. He is the reason why we got to see actors like Irrfan Khan, Pankaj Tripathi and others reaching such a height. With a desire to always try something new, the actor had been choosy with his film scripts. In the OTT world too, Manoj has made his impact by opting for a new route.

Manoj has made his place in the OTT world by doing a show like The Family Man, which has a freshly approached concept. He was also seen in recently released critically acclaimed, Ray. We’re in no doubt that Manoj is now among the rulers of digital platforms. However, the actor has altogether a different thought.

Speaking to SpotboyE, Manoj Bajpayee shared that he doesn’t deserve the tag of superstar. “If at all anyone who is a superstar of the OTT is I would say is KK Menon, Nawazuddin Siddique, Pankaj Tripathi or Jaideep Ahlawat, and others. They are doing such interesting work. Give these titles to them they did far better than me,” he said.

Manoj Bajpayee further said, “Believe me I don’t feel flattered when someone calls me a superstar, and secondly, I don’t believe in these tags and titles. Every film, every series we do, we are not sure how people are going to respond to it. Cinema and the series are writers’ and directors’ mediums, actors come second.”

He adds that due to OTT his audience reach has increased, especially youths are more excited to know about him and his previous work.

“I am happy that the teenagers are showing a lot of interest in my work. They are going back into my past and digging up all those films that people have celebrated in the past and I’m so happy about the increase in the fan base, in the admirals, it’s way more than the titles and the tags,” Manoj Bajpayee said.

