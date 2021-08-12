Advertisement

Indian Idol 12 grabbed a lot of limelight but the reasons weren’t really favourable. The singing reality show was called out for its alleged sob stories and overdramatic content. Several former judges like Salim Merchant, Sunidhi Chauhan amongst others exposed the show as well. Now, Abhijeet Sawant, Amit Sana and other ex-contestants are breaking their silence.

It is necessary to showcase the background of a contestant. It helps one to relate to their journey and the struggles. But a lot of celebrities have previously revealed how they were rejected from reality shows because they did not have a ‘sob story.’

Indian Idol Season 1 winner Abhijeet Sawant had previously called out the show for its sob stories. Now, he’s even opening up about the romantic angles like Pawandeep Rajan & Arunita Kanjilal. He told TOI, “This love element has become too common but popular too. It is obviously deliberately put. What are actors themselves or even the common man doing on social media? Putting out pictures of their family and other activities to grab attention? But I think credible judges and guests should have an opinion and not play along with this nok-jhonk, it’s definitely not the right way to take a show ahead.”

Meanwhile, Indian Idol Season 1 finalist Amit Sana too reacted to the sob stories controversy. He told the development, “The entire format is like a script. Ek chhoti si cheez bhi chhodni nahi hai. Isko ‘Bigg Boss’ nahi banana chahiye. Mind you, it doesn’t look nice at all. So much drama in the name of entertainment?”

Even former Indian Idol contestant Prajakta Shukre called out the show over romantic angles like that of Neha Kakkar and Aditya Narayan. She shared, “I remember a reality show harping on Neha Kakkar’s affair with Aditya Narayan and then people started asking when they’re getting married. I think reality shows are just feeding the social media because people on Twitter and Instagram are very curious to know details about a participant’s personal life.”

Clearly, the ex-contestants aren’t happy with the format of the show. What about you?

