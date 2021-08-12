Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to evolve as some new additions have been made. The biggest has been Taarak’s (Shailesh Lodha) boss in the form of Rakesh Bedi. Splitsvilla fame Aradhana Sharma too played one of the interesting characters. Now, the latest addition to the list is Kriti Sanon’s co-actor, Arshi Bharti.

Arshi Bharti has shared a screen with Kriti Sanon in Ashutosh Gowariker‘s Panipat. She played the character of Kriti’s friend in it. In the show, she has bagged an interesting character of Taarak’s boss’ secretary i.e. Rakesh Bedi’s secretary. As Taarak’s office is often shown in the show, seems like Arshi’s role is expected to be a recurring one.

Advertisement

Sharing the experience of joining the sitcom, Arshi said, “I had given an audition and had forgotten about it just like all the actors do, but after a week I got a call from my casting director saying I had been shortlisted, well at first I couldn’t recall but then when he said it’s for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and then I went crazy because I didn’t expect this to happen, getting shortlisted is a big thing though I wasn’t expecting I would get the role but I got a call at night saying ‘kal se shoot hai hogya hai aapka’ I was so happy I couldn’t believe this till the next day when I had my shoot.”

Arshi Bharti shared that she’s extremely happy as luckily her character and acting are receiving a good reception from Taarak Mehta fans.

“I feel superb, it wasn’t expected I’m really very happy, reading the comments on YouTube people are talking good about her role as secretary. Working with such great actors is a big big thing. And Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is a hit show and coming on India’s most hit show is like a dream come true,” she added as reported by avenuemail.in.

Well, Arshi is definitely a lucky girl!

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show Enjoys A New Lavish Set – See 10 Star Store, ATM & Much More!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube