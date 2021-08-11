Advertisement

Nia Sharma is a headstrong woman. She knows how to tackle the bad side of the world. Time and again, the Naagin 5 actress is trolled over her clothing style. This time is no different as the beauty is being trolled over wearing a tiny backless scarf top. But she has a kickass response and below is all you need to know.

A week back, we reported to you about Nia channeling her inner bad b*tch. She grooved to the song Bundles by Kaya Nicole along with her friend, Reyhna Pandit. The duo along with another friend had gone out for brunch and all of them looked alluring!

Nia Sharma wore a black cropped scarf top which flaunted her toned figure. She paired it up with bootcut pants and black heels. Bold red lipstick with straight hair completed her fashionista look.

Despite her classy fashion choices, Nia Sharma is often targeted by a section for wearing revealing clothes. Many took to the comments section and backlashed her this time too. Comments like ‘nangi’, ‘ye bhi utaar de’ amongst others were flooded on her post.

But the actress has now given a kickass response to it all. Nia Sharma shared a video of the same look from different angles, exposing more of her avatar. She wrote alongside, “Don’t be reckless while wearing a Blackless ( ye bhi utaar de, nangi, kapde nahi hai kya, shameless…) To all of you.. Fluck you very much.”

Check out the post below:

Many friends from the industry including Rashami Desai, Karan Mehra’s ex-wife Nisha Rawal along with others sent love to Nia Sharma.

Do you think it is fair to troll Nia because of her fashion picks? Share with us in the comment section below.

